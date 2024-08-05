Is There Anything Left To Do Before ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 8?

Both My Hero Academia’s manga and the anime’s seventh season just ended. Don’t start staring at the ceiling just yet, because there’s still some content to look forward to.

The last season of the anime ended on a heart-racing cliffhanger. Katsuki is dead, Edgeshot is giving his all to revive Katsuki, and Mirio had to use an unconventional tactic out of desperation. All of us want season eight now, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet. That doesn’t mean we won’t see it animated soon, because the manga has already ended.

The anime adaptation isn’t far from the ending of the manga itself. Following the same events from the manga, season seven of My Hero Academia was adapted until Chapter 366. One of the things that the adaptation did better was Mirio’s move. This joke seriously deserved its own page in the manga.

Life after My Hero Academia

Ten years is a long time for any anime fan, and we’re all reluctant to let this series go. Before we do, we still have My Hero Academia: You’re Next to watch. It’s a good way to pass the time while waiting for season eight. If you’re disappointed in the last secret project, you at least have one more movie to watch.

THE MHA SECRET PROJECT WAS A FUCKING POPULARITY POLL pic.twitter.com/54q66s97hh — Aspirant (@2024_just19276) August 5, 2024

You might be bawling your eyes out now that the series is over. But Horikoshi hopes that you’ll “remember Deku and his friends every now and then.” How could we ever forget? My Hero Academia is a generational masterpiece.

