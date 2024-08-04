Mirio Hits Shigaraki With a Forbidden Move in ‘My Hero Academia’ Episode 150

My Hero Academia is one of those stories that gets tragically worse before it gets better. Trust me, I finished the manga. Anyone who was able to make it through the end has already gone through the stages of grief.

You probably find it difficult to keep watching after what happened to Katsuki in the previous episode. The heroes seem to be hopelessly fighting against Shigaraki, who only keeps getting stronger.

You’re losing hair watching every second of this battle, but you’re brave enough to watch what will happen next. Season seven of My Hero Academia, episode 12, was released on August 3, 2024, at Crunchyroll.

Let’s take our minds off of Katsuki’s demise and his revival for a second. His death was tragic, and the sacrifice Edgeshot is making to revive Katsuki is painful to watch. No pro-hero would want to see a student perish all because of an arrogant villain. It seemed that all hope was lost, and Shigaraki was about to attack Katsuki’s dead corpse.

A Joke Nobody Was Prepared To See

All hope seemed lost, that is, until Mirio came charging in to… flash his butt. Twerking is one thing, but doing that and telling Shigaraki that these “peaches are ripe for picking” took a lot of courage from Mirio. Even Shigaraki was too stunned to speak.

My Hero Academia’s world was saved by a butt joke. It’s a silly way to end episode 12, but Mirio’s move gave Izuku enough time to punch Shigaraki square in the face. A little humor won’t hurt anyone, and turning yourself into the butt of a joke is fine if it means saving the world. The only casualty of this funny move was Shigaraki, who will now have to fight Izuku once and for all.

