When Can We Read ‘Lost In The Cloud’ Chapter 101?

Lost in the Cloud is a popular ongoing yaoi comic among manhwa fans. Some fans might be wondering if there’s a Lost in the Cloud chapter 101 release date yet.

We have good news and bad news, depending on what language you speak. The untranslated version of chapter 101 of Lost in the Cloud was released on April 5, 2024. Paspaskim, the author of the story, usually drops new chapters on Friday of each week. So this is good news for Korean speakers. The bad news is for English-only speakers, as it typically takes four weeks for the English translation of a chapter to come out. That means there won’t be an English translation of chapter 101 until May 3, 2024.

Lost in the Cloud was first published by Lezhin Comics on November 20, 2020, and on March 17, 2021 for the English version. This story follows the character of Yeon Skylar, an amateur photographer who can’t help but take photos of Seong Chan-il, their secret crush. Skylar’s friend Baek Cirrus finds out about Skylar’s embarrassing hobby one day, which leads to some pretty serious situations. Cirrus tells Skylar that his secret is safe with him—in exchange for harassing Skylar constantly.

A fair bit of warning ahead of time: This is a story about romance and manipulation abuse, which may be a lot for some people to handle. With that being said, the intimacy sparks do fly at some point in the story, making it well worth the time to read. This is also a story about mental health, as Skylar has his own psychological problems to deal with and get medical help for. His ensuing relationships with the others threaten to throw his mental health into chaos.

You can read Lost in the Cloud and many other webcomics on Lezhin’s official website.

(featured image: Lezhin)

