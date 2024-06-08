What’s Going On With ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3?

Based on the books by Michael Connolly, Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the most enticing legal dramas currently running, following in the footsteps of shows like Suits and Boston Legal.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the show were a hit with Netflix viewers, prompting a renewal in August 2023. The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer doesn’t have a definite release date as of now, and a conservative estimate would mean season 3 could premiere in early 2025. A possibility of a late 2024 release could have been entertained if not for the 2023 labor disputes in Hollywood, but it looks unlikely now. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series dropped in consecutive years, with season 1 releasing in May 2022 and season 2 arriving in July 2023.

There have been multiple cast announcements ahead of season 3, with Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies), John Pirruccello (Barry), Phillip Anthony Rodriguez (The Morning Show), and TV newcomer Allyn Moriyon joining an already stacked cast. There was speculation about Neve Campbell’s character Maggie McPherson being written out of the show, but new first-look photos suggest otherwise. The face of the show, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will be back as the brilliant criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller, and the rest of the primary cast is expected to return as well.

The third season of the show is expected to be based on the fourth book in the series by Connelly, since the first and second seasons were based on the third and fourth books, respectively. The first book was adapted into a 2011 feature film starring Matthew McConaughey. Co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez still have quite a lot of source material to work with, as there are a total of seven books in Connolly’s series.

A trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is not out yet, and it looks like the fans will have to make do with the first-look photos for now. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

