Fans were robbed of a potentially iconic character with ‘Legacies’ cancelation

A spinoff of a spinoff, CW’s Legacies had a steady run for four seasons between 2018 and 2022, entertaining fans with its engaging plot lines.

When Legacies’ fourth season concluded in 2022, fans were keeping an eye on the announcement of a fifth chapter but were instead hit with unsavory news. The series ended with season 4, with no confirmation regarding a season 5 of Julie Plec’s show. While all four seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix as part of Netflix’s lasting deal with The CW, there is no indication that the streamer will revive the fantasy drama TV series.

A major reason behind the cancellation of Legacies was its declining ratings, and the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger proved to be the final nail in the coffin. Fans will be heartbroken to know that the storylines for the fifth season were already in place, as Plec and the writers had planned a time jump, extending The Vampire Diaries franchise.

The showrunner had also thought of introducing Damon and Elena’s daughter, Stephanie Salvatore, into the mix, but that idea is likely going to be in the drafts for the foreseeable future. Legacies’ cancellation ended a 13-year non-stop run of The Vampire Diaries universe, absolutely dominating the young adult space for all those years without much competition.

https://twitter.com/julieplec/status/1524884416324984832

The show starred Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, and Leo Howard in leading roles. The show included a string of special guest appearances throughout its run, featuring the likes of Claire Holt and Candice King. Rose Russell continued her role from the fifth and final season of the show’s predecessor, The Originals, playing Hope Mikaelson. Davis reprised his role as Alaric Saltzman from The Vampire Diaries.

Legacies carried forward the story of The Originals, which was the first Vampire Diaries spinoff. Created by Plec, the Joseph Morgan-starrer lasted five seasons from 2013 to 2018. The Originals followed the Mikaelson family as they navigated their way through the complicated politics of the French Quarter of New Orleans.

