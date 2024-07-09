KingMakers strategy game
‘KingMakers’ Is About to Make Kings With Guns and Pickup Trucks

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jul 9, 2024 02:34 pm

Get ready to travel back in time with nothing but tactical gear, a shotgun, and a pickup truck in KingMakers. The destination is none other than medieval England, whose future you will be changing into what you want it to be.

What can a time-traveling gunslinger possibly do to influence England’s future? A lot, apparently. You will be bringing shotguns and sniper rifles into historical sword fights and building the empire you want. Basically, you’ll be making England into the sandbox of your own ambitions.

KingMakers is slated to come out in 2024 after five years of development, according to developer Ian Fisch of Redemption Road. However, there’s no release date available for the game yet.

PUBG but you’re the only one with a gun

Having a variety of guns and running over troops almost feels unfair. But if you want to “save” the future, fairness doesn’t really matter. You’re not just going to be running around and shooting armored knights. You’ll also be building infrastructure, training armies, and more.

The game isn’t named KingMakers for no reason, and you’ll be sitting on top of the hierarchy. Can you train them to develop guns faster than they would in their timeline? You better bring instructions into the past, because Google couldn’t help you five hundred years ago.

