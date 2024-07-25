The Apothecary Diaries manga adaptation by illustrator Nekokurage and Square Enix
Category:
Anime

Is ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Season Two Canceled?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 04:49 pm

The Apothecary Diaries has been a cult favorite series among anime fans in the 2024 winter anime lineup. But now that the manga artist of the series has been sentenced to prison, will there be hope for a second season?

Recommended Videos

It’s news that nobody expected. According to a report from Livedoor News Japan, the Fukuoka District Court has charged artist Nekokurage with violating Japan’s Income Tax Act. Nekokurage failed to submit their income tax returns by the appropriate deadline and has committed tax evasion as a result. The ruling sentenced the artist to ten months in prison. Additionally, the artist was also slapped with a three-year suspension and an eleven million yen fine (approximately $71,500 USD).

Fans of the manga series are now concerned about the possibility of the second season’s postponement. Square Enix denies the cancellation of the second season in light of recent events. This means we’ll still be seeing more of Jinshi and Maomao by 2025, despite the manga artist’s legal debacle.

What will happen to The Apothecary Diaries manga?

By September 3, 2024, The Apothecary Diaries adaptation by Nekokurage will have a total of 12 volumes available. The anime’s first season finished halfway through the second volume. Even without Nekukurage, we’ll still have tons of content to parse through.

Although the Square Enix manga adaptation will be affected, this doesn’t mean goodbye to the manga adaptation. Artist Kurata Minoji also has her own separate manga adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries. Minoji’s version already has eighteen volumes in total as of March 19, 2024.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.