Everything We Know About ‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One’
DC’s animated Tomorrowverse is adapting the legendary “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comic book story into a new movie trilogy. Here’s what we know about the first Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths film.
In 2020, DC and Warner Bros. slightly reset their animated comic book films. It began with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and the Tomorrowverse now has six animated movies. Using the same art style, voice cast, and interweaving plotlines, the Tomorrowverse has been largely well-received by fans. The next three films will focus on a famous DC comic book storyline from the 1980s that changed the future of all DC superheroes—“Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Designed by creators Marv Wolfman and George Pérez to streamline the sprawling DC universe, the plotline killed off many alternative versions of DC’s characters. The mega-crossover event is a great arc for the Tomorrowverse. Here’s what we know about Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One.
What is the release date of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One?
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One will premiere digitally on January 9, 2024, on most platforms. If you prefer physical media over digital only, you’re in luck. On January 23, a special edition 4K UHD SteelBook and Blu-ray will be available for purchase. Although we don’t have a set date, like the rest of DC’s animated films, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One will be available on Max sometime after its initial release.
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One Trailer
The trailer dives right into the existing DC multiverse. Heroes established in the Tomorrowverse have their entire existence threatened. Harbinger arrives to take out entire universes at a time. How will the heroes prepare for a fight to save infinite versions of Earth?
The cast of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One
Many well-known voice actors are returning from previous DC animated movies. Here is the complete list of superhero voices for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One:
- Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Superwoman
- Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow
- Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor
- Meg Donnelly as Supergirl/Harbinger
- Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5
- Nolan North as Hal Jordan/Amazo/Homeless Man
- Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre/Owlman
- Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Power Ring
- Liam McIntyre as Aquaman/Johnny Quick
- Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific
- Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle/Ultraman
- Darren Criss as Superman/Earth-2 Superman
- Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate/Hawkman
- Jonathan Adams as The Monitor/The Anti-Monitor
- Alastair Duncan as Alfred
- Keesha Sharp as Vixen
- Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Huntress
- Zach Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin
- David Kaye as The Question
- Ike Amadi as J’onn J’onzz/Amazing Man/Ivo
- Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West
- Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar
What is the plot of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One?
The official synopsis for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One is as follows:
“Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!”WarnerBros.com
