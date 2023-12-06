Everything We Know About ‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One’

DC’s animated Tomorrowverse is adapting the legendary “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comic book story into a new movie trilogy. Here’s what we know about the first Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths film.

In 2020, DC and Warner Bros. slightly reset their animated comic book films. It began with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and the Tomorrowverse now has six animated movies. Using the same art style, voice cast, and interweaving plotlines, the Tomorrowverse has been largely well-received by fans. The next three films will focus on a famous DC comic book storyline from the 1980s that changed the future of all DC superheroes—“Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Designed by creators Marv Wolfman and George Pérez to streamline the sprawling DC universe, the plotline killed off many alternative versions of DC’s characters. The mega-crossover event is a great arc for the Tomorrowverse. Here’s what we know about Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One.

What is the release date of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One?

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One will premiere digitally on January 9, 2024, on most platforms. If you prefer physical media over digital only, you’re in luck. On January 23, a special edition 4K UHD SteelBook and Blu-ray will be available for purchase. Although we don’t have a set date, like the rest of DC’s animated films, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One will be available on Max sometime after its initial release.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One Trailer

The trailer dives right into the existing DC multiverse. Heroes established in the Tomorrowverse have their entire existence threatened. Harbinger arrives to take out entire universes at a time. How will the heroes prepare for a fight to save infinite versions of Earth?

The cast of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One

Many well-known voice actors are returning from previous DC animated movies. Here is the complete list of superhero voices for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One:

Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Superwoman

Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow

Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor

Meg Donnelly as Supergirl/Harbinger

Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5

Nolan North as Hal Jordan/Amazo/Homeless Man

Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre/Owlman

Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Power Ring

Liam McIntyre as Aquaman/Johnny Quick

Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific

Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle/Ultraman

Darren Criss as Superman/Earth-2 Superman

Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate/Hawkman

Jonathan Adams as The Monitor/The Anti-Monitor

Alastair Duncan as Alfred

Keesha Sharp as Vixen

Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Huntress

Zach Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin

David Kaye as The Question

Ike Amadi as J’onn J’onzz/Amazing Man/Ivo

Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West

Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar

What is the plot of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One?

The official synopsis for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One is as follows:

“Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!” WarnerBros.com

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

