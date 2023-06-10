Here’s the Best DC Animated Universe Watch Order

Wait … you want me to what? Tell you how to watch ALL of the DC animated movies? That’s like coming up with a watch order for the complete works of Shakespeare (assuming that “reading” is really just watching words on a page). That’s gonna be a couple of MONTHS worth of lewd jokes and singular they pronouns. While the DC Animated Universe is (sadly) lacking in those departments, there’s WAY more ground to cover there in comparison to the Bard. After all, Shakespeare only wrote 38 plays. A paltry number in comparison to the DCAU’s 51 movies. So how are you going to watch more movies than Shakespeare wrote plays? Grab your reading glasses, ’cause I’ll tell you.

How to watch the DC Animated Universe in order

TRICK SUBHEADING. The DC Animated Universe doesn’t HAVE an order. At least in the beginning, it didn’t. When the DC Animated Universe was starting out, Warner Bros. mostly released stand-alone movies like Superman: Doomsday, Wonder Woman, and Batman: Under the Red Hood. That, or the studio made itsy-bitsy little line-ups like Year One and the two-part Dark Knight Returns. There is no order to watch these. Just have at them. You could watch them chronologically, or you could just pick which ones you’re most interested in. Lucky you! You get the freedom to choose!

But in 2013, the DC Animated Universe decided to wrench that freedom AWAY from viewers and release an unbroken line of movies that made up a 16-episode mega-arc. This arc starts with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and ends with 2020’s Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. What Marvel did with live-action movies, DC did with animated ones. Here’s how to watch them in order:

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

Son of Batman

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Batman vs. Robin

Batman: Bad Blood

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League Dark

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

The Death of Superman

Constantine: City of Demons

Reign of the Supermen

Batman: Hush

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

The DC Universe animated original movies have returned to standalone films ever since, like Batman: Soul of the Dragon and Injustice. However, they have also begun setting up the Tomorrowverse, which includes Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Justice Society: World War II, the two Long Halloween films, and Green Lantern: Beware My Power. So you could watch those in the order I just mentioned them! The latest installment in the Tomorrowverse is Legion of Super-Heroes, which tells a whole new storyline. And finally, DC released the standalone Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. Pull a Shakira and watch it whenever, wherever.

