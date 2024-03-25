Get Ready To Pick Your Side: Here’s When You Can Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

House of the Dragon has been away from our screens for nearly two years. Now, the continuation of the Targaryen story is upon us as we gear up for the release of season 2! But when does the first episode air on Max?

Recommended Videos

The last we saw of the Targaryens led to a mess over who was really on the Iron throne. When her father died, it was supposed to be Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) to take. Instead, her younger brother sat where her father once did, and it resulted in a divide between the family with two teams taking over fans: Team Green and Team Black.

Team Black includes Rhaenyra and her husband/uncle Daemon, with Team Green being helmed by Alicent Hightower, Otto Hightower, Aegon II, Aemond, and Criston Cole. Getting to see how this divide between the family will play out is what makes the second season of House of the Dragon so interesting. And we do know technically what will happen, thanks to the books, but it is still exciting to watch play out on screen!

And we don’t have much of a wait ahead of us! With the new trailer (featuring both Team Black and Team Green trailers to help you pick your favorite side), we learned that the series is getting ready to premiere in June!

I have chosen the Team Black trailer here because, unfortunately, I will always be Team Matt Smith in whatever he is in, which does include Daemon in this case, and he’s not exactly great, but still, I love to watch his chaos.

The series premieres on June 16, meaning that the first episode of the second season will debut on the same day. So you can get all your juicy goodness from the Targaryens and their mess this summer!

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]