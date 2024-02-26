It’s a great time to be an adult animation fan because gems like Helluva Boss exist. But with a show this good, naturally, fans are going to get impatient for more. We’ll tell you the release date of Helluva Boss season 2 episode 8 and more down below.

The raunchy adult-animated show Helluva Boss was created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano. After a successful pilot dropped on November 25, 2019, the full first season was released on October 31, 2020. Medrano is also the creator of the mega-hit show Hazbin Hotel.

As of now, there is no official release date for season 2 episode 8 of Helluva Boss, though episode 8 is set to come out sometime this year. The wait time in between episodes seems to grow longer with each consecutive release. And, to be fair, this makes sense, as it’s still just a small production being released on YouTube. Hazbin Hotel has also likely set back the production schedule of Helluva Boss, given that Medrano is the showrunner behind both.

Helluva Boss works as a kind of companion piece to Hazbin Hotel, taking place in the same universe but following a new storyline and cast of characters. The story is set in Hell, the same as Hazbin, and dives into a corporation called I.M.P (Immediate Murder Professionals) and their crazy employees taking on odd assassination jobs. Characters include Blitzo, who is I.M.P’s boss, Loona the hellhound as front desk receptionist, Moxxie as their weapons expert, Millie, who is the brawn of the operation, and more.

While you wait for new episodes of Helluva Boss, you can always rewatch the ones we already have on the YouTube channel VivziePop.

