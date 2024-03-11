‘Hazbin Hotel’ Season 2 Receives a Promising Update From Creator Vivienne Medrano

Hazbin Hotel recently wrapped up its long-awaited first season, and viewers will undoubtedly be anxious for more of the adult musical comedy.

Recommended Videos

The series follows Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the daughter of Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan) and princess of Hell, who comes up with ambitious plans to redeem the souls of demons and win them entry into Heaven. As a result, she opens the Hazbin Hotel, welcoming guests who want to eventually make it to Heaven. However, she isn’t just seeking to give the residents of Hell a better life but to literally save their souls from being purged by the angels, who exterminate hundreds of demons annually to deal with Hell’s overpopulation. Unfortunately, the angels aren’t very open to her plan, resulting in the tensions between Heaven and Hell reaching a boiling point.

Hazbin Hotel season 1 received largely positive reviews. Many fans had been awaiting the show for five years, as it first began when creator Vivienne Medrano released the pilot on YouTube. Soon, A24 and Amazon picked it up for a full season, and viewers couldn’t get enough of the unique premise, catchy songs, and tackling of adult themes. The only problem with season 1 is that it went by far too quickly, especially since Amazon often released two or three episodes weekly.

When will Hazbin Hotel season 2 arrive on Amazon?

(Amazon Prime Video)

The good news about Hazbin Hotel season 2 is that the show has already been officially renewed for a second season, allowing the cast and crew to begin production after season 1’s conclusion. The bad news is that season 2 doesn’t have an official release date, and production on animated shows can be quite lengthy. However, Medrano has assured viewers that the wait certainly won’t be as long as the five-year gap between the pilot and season 1. She estimates the season will take one and a half to two years to complete.

While two years or so sounds far away, it’s actually a fairly standard gap between animated TV seasons. The standard estimated completion time is especially reassuring considering how Amazon Prime’s other major animated series, Invincible, left fans waiting three years between seasons 1 and 2. Although animation can be a very long process, Medrano’s update raises hope that production on season 2 is already well underway and has a good plan for staying on track.

On top of that, Medrano has already been teasing season 2’s storyline, confirming it will focus more heavily on the Vees, a powerful trio of Hell overlords. Vox (Christian Borle) often acts as the leader of the Vees, and his prominence in season 2 means that his feud with Alastor (Amir Talai) will also be further explored.

While Hazbin Hotel season 2 doesn’t have an official release date, it could release on Amazon as early as fall 2025. The promises of a speedy production and storyline teases also raise hope that the season won’t see any major delays.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]