Godzilla chasing a boat in Godzilla Minus One
(Toho)
Fans of ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Will Have To Wait a Little Longer for the English Dub

And when can fans in the U.S. get their hands on a physical copy??
Evan Tiwari
Published: May 21, 2024 12:49 pm

With its world-class visual effects, direction, score, and thoughtful social commentary, Japanese Kaiju epic Godzilla Minus One was one of 2023’s best movies.

Fans are eager to know whether the Takashi Yamazaki-directed film has an English-dubbed version or not, and if so, when we can expect to see it. However, the film doesn’t have an English version yet, nor is there a release date planned. Production company Toho and its distribution partners released Godzilla Minus One with an original Japanese audio track with English subtitles.

There is a possibility of the film releasing on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K ultra-HD sometime this year (a Blu-ray box set was released in Japan earlier this month), and fans who missed catching it in theaters might have to wait a little longer—especially as there is no word yet on when and whether Godzilla Minus One will be made available for streaming.

Godzilla Minus One is set in post-World War II Japan, with the plot revolving around a former Kamikaze pilot who survives an island attack by a gargantuan monster named Godzilla. Overidden by guilt over surviving an attack in which many perished, the pilot assembles a team of veterans with the objective of eliminating Godzilla.

Godzilla Minus One stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as the Kamikaze pilot, and Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, and Hidetaka Yoshioka in pivotal roles. Takashi Yamazaki wrote and directed the movie, along with serving as the visual effects supervisor. Kiyoko Shibuya was the visual effects director. Yamazaki begun work on the script in 2019, but pre-production was halted for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yamazaki’s script is inspired by the original 1954 Godzilla film, as well as Steven Spielberg’s Jaws and the films of Hayao Miyazaki.

Godzilla Minus One was a resounding success upon release, earning $116 million on a $10-12 million budget and becoming the third-highest grossing Japanese film of the year. The film won the award for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars and also racked up 12 nominations at the 47th Japan Academy Film Prize, winning eight.

