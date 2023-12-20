When Can We Watch ‘Godzilla Minus One’ at Home?!

There’s only one thing that I want for Christmas, and isn’t a visit from a naughty Irish Santa (I want my Santas to be from the North Pole, thank you very much). What I really want is to enjoy Godzilla Minus One from the comfort of my own home.

Imagine a city rising out of wall to wall carpet. A city lit by the glow of a massive flat screen television. A city made out of children’s building blocks, cardboard, Legos, cast off Christmas tinsel, and maybe some uncooked pasta. Decorated with macaroni art. Now imagine a figure rising up from behind the depths of the couch. A figure draped in a T-Rex onesie. A figure capable of unleashing untold destruction upon the fragile city, toying with it like a child toys with an anthill. That figure is me. I want nothing but the feeling of unleashing catastrophe for Christmas. I want to destroy. And I am going to destroy the city that I raised up from household detritus like a vengeful god.

All the while watching the Godzilla do the same thing on my TV.

Like the return of the God-lizard himself, none can say for sure when this Blu-ray will appear. While Godzilla Minus One does not have an official physical media release yet, it is likely that it will rise out of the digital depths in 2024. After all, who uses Blu-ray players any more? The same people who destroy mini-cities in their basements for fun: Me.

