This Goes Without Saying, But Don’t Expect Much On The ‘Gen V’ Front For a While

As one would expect from another Eric Kripke series set in the universe of The Boys, Gen V proved that, in doing as wrong as possible, you can truly do no wrong.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, like its parent series, the outrageously vulgar Gen V managed to wrack up prestige in both the popularity and critical response camps, and a second season was on the docket almost immediately after the series premiere.

When we last left the Gen V gang, the inter-student battle between Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) was cut short by the ever-imposing Homelander (Antony Starr). Marie, alongside Emma (Lizze Broadway), Andre (Chance Perdomo), and Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), wakes up in a hospital bed to the news that their ex-friends Cate and Sam (Asa Germann), who led the violent on-campus revolt that the four of them were trying to stop, were being hailed as heroes. Just another day of Vought International’s truth-butchering.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing what’s up next for Marie and the gang for quite some time, and the reason for that is nothing short of devastating.

Is there a Gen V season two release date?

The cast was due to begin table reads of the second season on April 8, but the show’s production was put on an indefinite hold following the death of Chance Perdomo this past weekend as a result of a motorcycle accident.

In other words, there’s no telling at this point if season two of Gen V will even happen; Andre isn’t a character that can be easily written out of the show, and the topic of recasting is always a touchy subject. Either way, given how recent these events were, it’s safe to say we won’t—nor should we—be getting any answers soon as Perdomo’s family, friends, and coworkers continue to navigate this untimely tragedy.

Gen V is available to stream on Prime Video.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]