You Can Pre-Order the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Blu-ray Right Now

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel just hit theaters last week, but you can already pre-order a physical copy of Dune: Part Two online. Just don’t ask when you’ll get it.

Warner Bros. has yet to announce an official Blu-ray release date for Dune: Part Two, which still has several weeks to go in its box-office run. In its opening weekend, the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel banked $82.5 million in North America and grossed $182.5 million worldwide—already overshadowing 2021’s Dune, a release hindered by the pandemic and Warner Bros.’ decision to send it to streaming on Max (née HBO Max).

While those massive sandworms won’t look nearly as impressive on your home setup, you can go ahead and pre-order Dune: Part Two on Blu-ray or 4K SteelBook (this is the way) via multiple retailers, including Amazon and Walmart. The Blu-ray will cost you $29.98, while the SteelBook edition is $39.98 and includes both Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD versions of the film, as well as a 4K digital copy.

Rumor has it that Dune: Part Two will be available for digital purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and other platforms as soon as April 15—an estimate based on the typical 45-day window between theatrical and digital release. As of now, the best and only way to see Dune: Part Two is in a movie theater.

