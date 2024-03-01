How Long Will ‘Dune: Part Two’ Be In Theaters? It Depends on Whether IMAX Is Important to You

It’s finally here! Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve’s visionary adaptation of the second half of Frank Herbert’s classic novel, is out in theaters. How long will it stay there? If you want to catch Dune on the big screen, how long do you have?

Dune: Part Two picks up where Dune: Part One left off, with the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) hiding in the desert of Arrakis with his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In Dune: Part Two, Paul joins the desert-dwelling Fremen to take on the emperor of the known universe (Christopher Walken) and become a messiah figure, paving the way for Dune: Part Three (based on Herbert’s Dune: Messiah).

Dune: Part Two has received rave reviews from critics, with our Rachel Leishman writing that “Dune: Part Two is a truly stunning visual spectacle with a hero’s journey at its heart and is a film that you want to see on the biggest screen possible.”

The biggest screen possible. You hear that? Good thing the movie is on IMAX!

Dune: Part Two‘s IMAX run may not last long

If you want to see Dune: Part Two on IMAX (an experience that I can confirm is definitely worth it), you may not have long. According to the Motion Picture Association, Dune: Part Two is currently slated to run on IMAX 70mm for two to three weeks. That means it may wrap up its IMAX run in mid to late March. However, theaters may expand the movie’s IMAX run if it’s profitable.

Still, if you want to make sure you get a seat in an IMAX theater, you’ll want to buy your ticket soon.

How long will Dune: Part Two‘s total theatrical run last?

We can expect Dune: Part Two to play in theaters for about six weeks, which means it could wrap up its theatrical run in mid-April. However, like its IMAX run, theaters can always extend their Dune: Part Two showings if they’re still turning a profit. If six weeks have gone by since the film’s release and you still haven’t seen it, don’t despair! Check your local listings to see if it’s still showing.

There’s also always the possibility that Dune: Part Two will be re-released in theaters. For example, Barbie—Warner Bros.’s other recent mega-blockbuster—was re-released for one week in some theaters in September 2023, weeks after its main theatrical run ended.

So even if you miss Dune: Part Two this spring, you may get another chance eventually. It’s not guaranteed, though.

