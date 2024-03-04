This Absolute Hero Rode a Sandworm at a Movie Theater

Dune: Part Two is finally out in theaters, and at least one fan is celebrating in the best possible way: hitching a ride on a sandworm.

Well, sort of.

Yesterday, Tiktok user Josh Gammon captured an amazing sight in an AMC theater: someone wearing a full Fremen stillsuit riding a mechanized worm around the theater lobby.

The video shows the moviegoer controlling their worm with the hooks that the Fremen use to grab onto sandworms and steer them. The worm seems to be made of piping that’s painted to look like worm skin, but it’s not clear what’s underneath it. A scooter, I guess? Who cares, it’s awesome.

It wasn’t long before the video broke free of Tiktok and started to worm its way around social media.

Who is this hero? Did they ride the worm all the way to the theater, or bust it out once they got inside? Were the theater employees okay with it? Most importantly, why are none of the other moviegoers acknowledging what an amazing thing they’re witnessing!?

In all serious, I guess it could be inconvenient to have a Fremen sandworming across the carpet while you’re trying to get your concessions. Hopefully this person didn’t get in anyone’s way. But if your local movie theater has a sandworm infestation, there’s a solution! Just do the special Fremen walk when you make your way to your seat. That way, if there are more sandworms hiding in the floor, they won’t notice you.

Or you could get out your own sandworm hooks and enter the theater in style.

Dune: Part Two is a sandworm-harnessing epic

Dune: Part Two has reportedly earned $182.5 million worldwide in its opening weekend, and with good reason. The film is a visual marvel, and it sets up Dune Messiah by exploring the darker side of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

Dune: Part Two picks up where Dune: Part One left off, with Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) joining the Fremen after the destruction of House Atreides. As the Harkonnens and the Emperor (Christopher Walken) close in on Paul, he begins his own rise to power.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

