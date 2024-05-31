I Might Turn Into Stone Before ‘Dr. Stone’ Season 4 Is Released

Months ago, Dr. Stone: Science Future was announced right after the last episode of season 3 aired. But the anime’s fifth anniversary has already passed, and the fourth season is still not out. Are we getting Dr. Stone’s fourth season anytime soon?

We’re all looking forward to the fourth season after Tsukasa has been revived in the best way possible. Imagine being so cool that the first thing you do after getting revived is kill a lion mane with your bare hands. Other revived anime characters can’t relate.

We need to be much more patient because Dr. Stone’s fourth season still doesn’t have a release date. We’re going to see it one day, that’s for sure. For now, we can rest easy knowing that we’ll have something to look forward to.

Teaser for Dr. Stone: Science Future

Many presume that the fourth season will be the last season of the anime, but fans argue that there’s more content to cover from the manga. We just started reviving humanity from petrification with the revival fluid. It’s speculated that the last season will have only 24 episodes, which isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of the manga.

If you’re an anime-only watcher, the manga of Dr. Stone has been completed since March 2022. You have a total of 232 chapters to laugh and cry over, which seems like the best thing you can do while waiting for the next season.

