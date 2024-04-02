‘Descendants 4’ Has an Official Release Date

Here’s some good news for Descendants fans: Descendants 4 is coming soon, and it now has an official release date.

Recommended Videos

Descendants: The Rise of Red has been in the works since 2023, and the film is now slated to be released on July 12, 2024. According to Disney, the film will see Chloe (Malia Baker), the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, join forces with Red (Kylie Cantrall), the daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

The official plot synopsis, which Disney included in a press release, promises a time-traveling adventure. “‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter,” the press release reads. “When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.”

Descendants: The Rise of Red is the latest in Disney’s Descendants franchise, a film series for children on Disney Channel and Disney+. In Descendants, the children of classic Disney villains (known as “Villain Kids,” or “VKs”) team up with the children in Auradon, a kingdom of Disney heroes and heroines. Other Descendants films have featured Villain Kids like the daughters of Maleficent and the Evil Queen, and the sons of Jafar and Cruella De Vil.

Along with Cantrall and Baker, Descendants: The Rise of Red features China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula; Melanie Paxton as the Fairy Godmother; Brandy as Cinderella; and Paolo Montalban as King Charming.

Along with the release date, Disney released the first teaser for the film. In the teaser, Red skips down the halls of Auradon Prep, which now has Uma as its headmaster. Red spray paints hearts and other designs on the walls, then turns out the lights to reveal that they glow in the dark. Chloe then walks in to find out that Red is her new roommate.

Descendants: The Rise of Red hits Disney+ on July 12, followed by its Disney Channel premiere on August 9 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more