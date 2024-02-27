‘Descendants 4’ Is on Its Way! Here’s Everything We Know

Get ready to buy your kid’s next Halloween costume! Descendants 4: The Rise of Red is in the works.

The Descendants franchise has proven to be one of Disney’s most successful straight-to-streaming film series. The series focuses on the children of the villains in Disney animated movies, who live as prisoners in the slums of the Isle of the Lost. However, the descendants have adventures in the neighboring kingdom of Auradon, where the children of Disney heroes live. The series features numerous redemption arcs, villainous turns, intricate costumes, and dance numbers.

Each Descendants film features a slightly different cast of villains and heroes, with a few recurring faces: Mal (Dove Cameron), daughter of Maleficent; Ben (Mitchell Hope), son of Belle and the Beast; Evie (Sofia Carson), daughter of the Evil Queen; Jay (Booboo Stewart), son of Jafar; and Carlos (Cameron Boyce), son of Cruella De Vil.

Will they return in Descendants: The Rise of Red? What’s the movie about, anyway? Here’s what we know.

Descendants 4 plot

Keeping with Descendants tradition, Descendants 4 will introduce characters from a classic Disney movie: this time, Alice in Wonderland. According to Deadline, the plot will focus on Red and Chloe, the children of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, respectively. Together, they must travel back in time to prevent a coup in Auradon. Deadline also reports that “a new royal baby” will factor into the plot.

Descendants 4 cast

So far, there’s no word on whether Cameron and the rest of the main characters will return in Descendants 4. However, Disney has released the names of a few new and returning cast members.

Kylie Cantrall as Red

Malia Baker as Chloe

China Anne McClain as Uma

Melanie Paxton as Fairy Godmother

Brandy as Cinderella

Paolo Montalban as King Charming

Descendants 4 release window

When is Descendants 4 coming out? The film was reportedly filmed from January to March of 2023. Since Descendants 3 came out about a year after filming wrapped, Disney could potentially set a spring 2024 release window for Descendants 4. Nothing official has been announced, though.

