Wait, Which Season of ‘Demon Slayer’ Are We On, Exactly?

It’s been nearly five years since Demon Slayer made that fateful jump from manga to anime, and with the Hashira Training arc gearing up for its crisply animated debut later this year, the momentum looks as strong as ever.

When we last checked in with Tanjiro and company last month (as of the release of the anime’s To the Hashira Training film, which compiles together the final episode of season three and the first episode of the upcoming fourth season), he, a now sun-immune Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke had all returned from their excursions alive and well. They were greeted by an extra smattering of good news about Tamayo’s progress on developing a cure for demons that turns them back into humans.

Elsewhere, the Hashira prepare a brand new training regimen to prepare themselves and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps for the inevitable attack by Muzan, who seeks to consume Nezuko’s blood in hopes of gaining her immunity from the sun.

That’s the setup for the incoming season four, but what about season five?

Is there a Demon Slayer season five release date?

Let’s not jump the gun too much here; we don’t even have an end date for season four at the time of writing, much less a release date or even confirmation for season five.

And for those of you watching Demon Slayer on Netflix and therefore may believe that Hashira Training is the fifth season, don’t listen to Netflix; whatever shows up as seasons two and three on the streamer (i.e. the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs) is actually considered the second season by everyone else, the anime itself included.

If a fifth season does come puttering along, it’s all but certain that it will cover the manga’s Infinity Castle arc, in which the Corps find themselves locked in a deadly battle with the remaining Upper Rank demons inside Muzan’s fortress, the titular Infinity Castle.

Season four of Demon Slayer will premiere on May 12.

