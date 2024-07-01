A ‘Demon Slayer’ Film Trilogy Is Officially Happening, but When?

Crunchyroll recently confirmed the rumors that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s final Infinity Castle arc will play out on the big screen as a movie trilogy. Naturally, viewers are eager to know when that will actually happen.

Across four seasons, Demon Slayer has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. The show has been praised for its beautiful animation and emotional storyline about a boy, Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar), who decides to become a Demon Slayer after losing his family to demons. However, the series quickly approaching its ending. Season 4 tackled the Hashira Training arc, which sees the characters receive training from the top-ranking Demon Slayer Corps members to prepare to fight the demon king Muzan Kibutsuji (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun). This means there is just one more official arc of the series’ manga left for the show to adapt: the Infinity Castle arc.

For several weeks, rumors swirled that Demon Slayer would release its final arc as a movie trilogy rather than tackling it in a fifth season. It’s not surprising that the franchise would consider more movies, as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Mugen Train is the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. Now, Crunchyroll and Sony have officially confirmed the movies are happening.

When can viewers expect the Demon Slayer movies?

Unfortunately, none of the Demon Slayer movies have official release dates yet. However, they may not be too far away. The franchise has done an excellent job of releasing content yearly, whether a season, a movie, or part of a season. Additionally, the Mugen Train movie came together quite quickly, arriving on the screen just over a year after it was officially announced. Hence, if the franchise keeps up this momentum, a mid or late 2025 release date for the first movie would be possible.

The release dates for the other two are a little harder to predict. While the franchise could potentially keep up the yearly releases, releasing the movies closer together may be more profitable, considering they’re all tackling the same story. Viewers likely don’t want to wait until 2027 for one anime arc to conclude, and interest would probably be stronger closer to season 4’s ending. If production gets underway fast enough, it might be possible for the franchise to release one movie in mid 2025 and the second in late 2025, or it could release the first movie in 2025 and the other two in early and late 2026, respectively.

Ultimately, the release date depends on how quickly production moves and the release strategy the studio chooses to go with. However, given that Demon Slayer is usually pretty consistent in dropping new content yearly, it seems likely at least the first movie will arrive in 2025.

