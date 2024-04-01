When To Expect ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2 on AMC

It has been almost a year since The Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City was renewed for season 2, raising questions about when the new season will arrive on AMC.

Recommended Videos

Since The Walking Dead concluded in 2022, the franchise has lived on in the form of multiple spinoff series. Arguably, one of the most highly anticipated spinoffs was The Walking Dead: Dead City, as it continued the story of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a fan-favorite of the original series. The series is set several years after The Walking Dead‘s events, providing interesting insight into what the world looks like a while after the show’s conclusion.

The spinoff sees Negan strike a shaky alliance with Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) even though he killed her husband. However, the pair need each other as Negan is on the run for murder and has a young companion, Ginny (Mahina Napoleon), who he wants to leave in Maggie’s care. In exchange for Maggie’s help, he agrees to go with her into Manhattan to find her son, Hershel (Logan Kim), who has been kidnapped.

The show received relatively positive reviews from audiences and critics and was swiftly renewed for season 2.

Does The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 have a release date?

(AMC)

The Walking Dead: Dead City does not have a confirmed release date yet. With multiple spinoffs of The Walking Dead in various stages of development and progress, it’s not surprising AMC is trying to keep some space between the series. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live just wrapped up its first season on AMC. Next up is season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which has been confirmed to be releasing sometime in the summer of 2024. Filming on the show’s second season, which is subtitled The Book of Carol, already wrapped in December of 2023, while The Walking Dead: Dead City was only scouting locations for filming on season 2 at that point.

Although the Daryl Dixon spinoff is a bit ahead of The Walking Dead: Dead City, the latter is starting to make progress on production. The season will reportedly be filming in Boston from April through July 2024. Assuming it follows the post-production period of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon of at least six months, it isn’t likely to premiere until early 2025. Still, the spacing out of The Walking Dead spinoffs means viewers will have an entire season of Daryl Dixon to watch while awaiting the release of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2.

(featured image: AMC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]