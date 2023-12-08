‘Daryl Dixon’ Season 2 Is Coming, So Here’s What We Know

While you wait for the return of The Last of Us, may I recommend The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon? And if you’ve already seen it, may I interest you in everything we know about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?

The spinoff of the original series focused on the exploits of (obviously) Daryl Dixon in post-apocalyptic France and will continue its journey in Season 2. The show immediately set itself apart from The Walking Dead and its other spinoffs because it shot on location in France. It’s absolutely gorgeous. The characters that the infamous lone wolf Daryl runs into are endlessly compelling. It touches on the importance of art, religion, and not just finding a community but how best to serve a community.

It’s a really, really good spinoff. Hopefully, you watched and already know that!

Daryl Dixon has been renewed for season 2

The announcement came before the show even premiered, per Deadline, which is great. Nobody likes having to wait for that news, especially when a season ends the way that Daryl Dixon’s first did. In the finale, Daryl was on a literal and metaphorical precipice. He was just about to get on a boat that would set him back on the path to the United States. But at the opportune moment, a very special boy, Laurent, showed up to say goodbye. Is he going to stay after all? Probably, but we’ll have to wait until the second season to see how it plays out. Then, back in the US of A, there was a second cliffhanger (bereft of any literal cliffs this time) in which Carol showed up.

Daryl Dixon season 2 has an ominous subtitle …

Season 2 is going to be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. (Okay High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! Okay Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. We love a title with a lot of unnecessary punctuation.) At the end of the first season, as mentioned above, Carol briefly appeared. After speaking to him once on radio, we learned that she tracked Daryl to Maine. She will presumably cross the Atlantic in search of her bestie. How she gets to Europe will likely be less of a mystery than how Daryl Dixon got to France, which the first season teased out over six episodes.

Melissa McBride isn’t the only cast member joining in season 2

Manish Dayal (The Resident) will be in season 2 playing a character named Ash. According to According to Deadline, the character is “an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse.” He “lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.”

Unless Ash comes with Carol, I doubt he’ll be around for very long on the show. I hope he tags along! You might also recognize Dayal from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Halt and Catch Fire, and millennial 90210. (The one with Shenae Grimes.)

When will The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, a.k.a. The Book of Carol premiere?

The plan is for the second season to premiere in 2024, and it looks like they’re still on track. We just don’t know when exactly in 2024. There are several other TWD spinoffs slated for next year, including the NYC-set Dead City about Negan and Maggie, and the highly anticipated reunion of Rick and Michonne in The Ones Who Live. Filming paused briefly to accommodate the SAG-AFTRA strike. Then in August, the series resumed filming in Europe when AMC reached an interim agreement.

(featured image: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]