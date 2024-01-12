(Pierrot)

Crunchyroll, you need to get your sh*t together.

There’s this lil’ anime called Naruto Shippuden, I’m not sure if you’re familiar … it’s only one of the Big Three of anime. You know, the most successful series of all time? And listen, it’s really great that you have it available for streaming on your platform. Seriously love that for you. But what I wanna know is why I can’t seem to find the English dub on Crunchyroll? Did you misplace it? Is it a better-kept secret than the Orochimaru’s various hideouts in the Hidden Sound? Do you know want the world to see it? Does the English dub not belong in the perfect shinobi world that Madara Uchiha wants to create? Just what in the name of all the Hokage together is going on here?

According to intel from the ANBU Black Ops, Crunchyroll does NOT in fact have the English dub for Naruto Shippuden available for streaming. That is unfortunate. A tragedy. A bigger tragedy than Kabuto’s backstory, Itachi Uchiha’s character arc, or Karin’s entire existence. It’s really just a shame. Not as big of a shame as Rock Lee getting sidelined during Shippuden to make room for Sasuke-centered b.s., but still pretty bad.

Where is Naruto Shippuden available for streaming in English?

According to intel, Naruto Shippuden can be found in The Land of Hulu. Both the dub and the sub are available for your Choji-esque binging pleasure. So cast your sharigan eyes upon it and slip into an Infinite Tsukoyomi of distraction from whatever real-life obligations you once had! BELIEVE IT!

(image: Pierrot)

