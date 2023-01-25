‘Cobra Kai’ Will Say Goodbye With Season 6

On January 20, Cobra Kai fans got bittersweet news when Netflix announced that the original hit series had been renewed for a sixth—and final—season. Cobra Kai first hit the steaming platform in 2018 and has aired five seasons so far, all of which have received stellar reviews and viewership. The series is a spinoff/sequel to the Karate Kid franchise that takes place 34 years after Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeated Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All-Valley Karate Tournament in the first Karate Kid film.

Now, LaRusso and Lawrence are adults who have gone down very different paths in life. LaRusso is a family man and successful car dealership owner, while Lawrence has spent decades in and out of work, struggling with alcoholism, and becoming alienated from his teenage son. Desperate to find a purpose, Lawrence decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo. His decision has dire consequences when LaRusso also starts a dojo and they set the next generation against each other. Meanwhile, villains like John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) also end up returning, desperate to gain control of the Valley for themselves.

The series has remained very true to the original franchise, finding a balance between nostalgia and modernization with an appealing blend of karate action, humor, coming-of-age subplots, and drama. It’s the kind of show that has something to offer to almost every kind of viewer. At times it can be a little cheesy, but a big part of the charm is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, delivering five seasons of solid fun. Here’s everything we know so far about Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season.

When will Cobra Kai season 6 be released?

While Netflix has confirmed Cobra Kai season 6, an official release date has not yet been set by the platform. However, Cobra Kai seasons are usually released about a year apart, and since season 5 premiered in September 2022, a September 2023 release date sounds reasonable for season 6. Netflix could always surprise us by dropping the series a bit earlier or a bit later. Most likely, the series will drop in either late summer or early fall 2023.

Who’s returning for season 6?

Cobra Kai‘s main original ensemble cast is expected to return for season 6. LaRusso and Lawrence, the stars of the show, will definitely be back for the final season. The show’s young cast members are also expected to return, including Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Tory (Peyton List), Sam (Mary Mouser), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo). Danny’s wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) and son Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) will likely be back, as will Johnny’s love interest Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), who is expecting a baby. These characters have made up Cobra Kai‘s main cast since the beginning and are all almost certain to return for the final season.

Other characters likely to return are Dallas Dupree Young’s Kenny Payne and Yuji Okumoto’s Chozen. Young joined the cast in season 4, while Okumoto joined in season 3, but both were elevated to main roles in season 5. Joe Seo, who has had a recurring role as Kyler since season 1, is also likely to return. Meanwhile, Martin Kove’s John Kreese, who has appeared as a villain/anti-hero since season 2, will also probably return in season 6 after it was revealed he faked his death to escape prison in season 5. Danny’s uncle Louie (Bret Ernst) and karate students Chris (Khalil Everage), Mitch (Aedin Mincks), Nathaniel (Nathaniel Oh), and Bert (Owen Morgan) will also likely return in recurring or guest roles.

While Griffith’s Terry Silver was the major villain of season 5, the season ended in his defeat and arrest for assaulting Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser). His defeat seemed pretty final, but given how cunning and ruthless he is, there’s still a chance he may figure into season 6, too. The future of Silver’s second in command, Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), is also uncertain. Since she was the second biggest advocate for Cobra Kai’s rise to power, she may take over in his absence and play a major villain role in season 6.

Stingray is another character whose return is uncertain. He has appeared in the series sporadically since season 2 and may return as a recurring character for season 6. Lastly, Robyn Lively and Sean Kanan may also return as Jessica and Mike Barnes, respectively. The Karate Kid II stars only appeared briefly as guests in season 5, but Lively has teased their return for season 6.

What is the final season about?

So far, details of Cobra Kai‘s season 6 plot have been kept tightly under wraps. However, season 5 featured many loose ends that will need tying up in season 6. The major question the season needs to answer is whether Cobra Kai has been defeated for good. Season 5 seemed to hint that it was, with the students throwing their t-shirts at Silver and leaving the dojo after realizing the true nature of Cobra Kai. However, with Kreese and De-Eun still out there, Cobra Kai could still regroup. Kreese’s season 6 storyline will be especially interesting as he’s escaped prison and his motives are now unclear.

Another major plot point in season 6 will likely be the Sekai Takai. This karate tournament is far grander than the All-Valley Tournament and is considered the “Super Bowl” of karate. In season 5, both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do qualified for the tournament. As a result, season 6 will likely see Miyagi-Do prepare to win the Sekai Takai under the joint leadership of Johnny, Danny, and (potentially) Chozen.

There are a couple of smaller subplots that will also need to be tied up in season 5. Hopefully, season 6 will see the birth of Johnny and Carmen’s baby, and the couple’s engagement/marriage. Johnny has had the most growth of any character in Cobra Kai and it will be nice to see his story come full circle with a happy ending for him, Carmen, Miguel, and Robby. Meanwhile, Miguel, Robby, Sam, Tory, and Kenny all have to figure out their relationships. While they all seemed to be on the road to mending their feuds and relationships, season 6 will see if they have truly moved on from their pasts and can work on the same team.

Is there a trailer for Cobra Kai season 6?

Cobra Kai season 6 does not have an official trailer just yet, but Netflix did release an announcement/teaser. confirming the renewal and end of the series. The video largely consists of flashbacks from prior series, but does promise that season 6 will be the biggest, baddest season of Cobra Kai yet.

