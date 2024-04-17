bluey from bluey
If ‘Bluey’s “The Surprise” Is Real, Here’s When It Might Come Out

Julia Glassman
Published: Apr 17, 2024 04:42 pm

After an agonizing wait, the 28 minute Bluey special “The Sign” is now streaming. Even better, rumors that Bluey was getting canceled and that “The Sign” was the series finale turned out to be false! Now there’s supposedly another Bluey episode dropping soon: “The Surprise.”

Right now, “The Surprise” is only a rumor, but here’s what we’ve heard!

What’s the deal with Bluey right now?

Currently, Bluey is wrapping up season 3, with a grand total of 152 episodes. 10 new episodes came to the U.S. last January, with “Ghostbasket” following them in April. Most recently, Bluey released its first ever special, which was four times the length of a normal episode.

The special, “The Sign,” is all about the Heelers putting their house up for sale. Bandit thinks it’s a good idea to take a higher paying job in another city so that he can give his kids a better life, but no one’s really excited about the move. In fact, the Heelers are downright heartbroken to be leaving the home they’ve always known. Meanwhile, Bluey’s godmother Frisky is getting ready to marry Uncle Rad, but drama erupts when she finds out that Rad is planning to move them both out west without consulting with Frisky first.

I won’t spoil the ending of “The Sign,” but suffice it to say that the special leaves room for more adventures to come. Plus, both Ludo Studio and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have clarified that there are no plans to cancel Bluey.

So what’s this about a bonus Bluey episode coming out?

Soon after “The Sign” came out, rumors started circulating that another episode, supposedly called “The Surprise,” is scheduled to drop soon. If the rumors are true, this episode will supposedly be the actual finale to season 3.

Currently, we know nothing about the plot of “The Surprise,” although some people are speculating that it will have something to do with Aunt Brandy’s pregnancy.

When is the Bluey episode “The Surprise” coming out?

Again, this is only a rumor, but according to internet speculation, “The Surprise” will come out on Sunday, April 21.

Are the rumors true? We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see!

(featured image: Disney+)

Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>