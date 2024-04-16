In ‘Bluey’s “The Sign,” Brandy Finally Gets Her Heart’s Desire

The long-awaited Bluey special, “The Sign,” has finally dropped on streaming platforms around the world, and it’s full of happy endings! One character, Brandy, gets a surprise that most viewers might not have seen coming. Is Brandy pregnant?

Recommended Videos

Warning: spoilers for Bluey‘s “The Sign” ahead!

“The Sign” picks up where the previous Bluey episode, “Ghostbasket,” leaves off. The Heelers are putting their house up for sale and moving away! While Bluey and her family deal with some hard feelings about leaving their old life behind, Chilli’s old friend Frisky gets ready to marry Bluey’s Uncle Rad. After some drama, the wedding commences, and we see Brandy arrive with a very big belly.

But first, let’s back up. We first meet Brandy in the episode “Onesies,” in which she comes for a long overdue visit. Brandy is Chilli’s sister, but the two haven’t seen each other for a long time. Why? Brandy finds it painful to visit Chilli and her beautiful family. Brandy arrives with gifts for Bluey and Bingo—animal costumes that send Bingo into a feral frenzy—and as the family is dealing with the fallout from Bingo’s wild side, Chilli has some heart to heart talks with both Brandy and Bluey.

In a voiceover, Chilli explains to Bluey that there’s something Brandy wants very badly, but she can’t have it. As she speaks, we see Brandy watch sadly as Bingo runs away from her. The implication is clear: Brandy can’t have kids. The pain of fertility issues is very real and very relatable, and in that brief moment, the series shows how much Brandy is hurting.

But now, it looks like Brandy is finally getting the child she wants so badly. “The Sign” makes it clear that she’s definitely pregnant.

Will we get to meet Brandy’s baby? Will Bluey and Bingo have adventures with their new little cousin? Hopefully! A Bluey producer and a spokesperson from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have confirmed that “The Sign” isn’t the last episode of Bluey, so there are more adventures to come.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more