Is there a ‘Bluey’ Build-A-Bear?

You must have met Bluey by now, right? She’s the adorable blue heeler dog at the heart of one of the biggest (and best) children’s franchises. She teaches kids important life lessons with the help of her parents and her little sister Bingo, and she has fans all over the globe.

Recommended Videos

Seriously, don’t underestimate the power of this one little dog. Bluey is a bona fide phenomenon. The show has been rightly praised for its approach to early childhood, and how it tackles issues like trauma and even death. Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of merchandise for the Bluey franchise. You can wear Bluey, you can sit on Bluey, and now, most importantly, you can hug Bluey, too.

Bluey has recently arrived at Build-A-Bear as a stuffed animal! The company posted a short video on Instagram on August 16 with a tiny tease of what the Bluey Build-A-Bear design would look like. At the time, we could only see the top of Bluey’s head, but that was more than enough to get fans excited.

(Build-A-Bear/Disney+)

In the comments of the video, Bluey fans excitedly shared their wishes for the Bluey plushies. There’s a huge range of characters that kids (and adults!) would want to make at Build-A-Bear, after all. As well as Bluey, there’s Bingo, of course, plus Bandit, Chili, Muffin, Chloe, and the list goes on. Everyone has a favorite character! People also stated their wish for the Bluey Grannies, which, in my humble opinion, was an excellent idea.

Now, you can head to Build-A-Bear (in both the US and the UK) and customize your very own Bluey plushie. Available characters include Bluey, Bingo, and, yes, Granny Bluey and Bingo, too! Hurry, though, as stock is sure to be sold out soon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy