‘Bluey’ plush chair: Where to buy, price, and more

Gradually, Bluey is taking over the world. There are Bluey plushies, Bluey blankets, Bluey backpacks, Bluey cameras … the list goes on. There’s no arguing that the show deserves to take over the world, though.

Recommended Videos

The very highly acclaimed Bluey follows the adventures of the titular little blue heeler dog and her family and teaches kids all sorts of important life lessons. If you have an especially Bluey-obsessed kid, good news! It is now very possible to build a children’s room that is entirely Bluey-themed, and this foam chair can form the centerpiece.

It’s available from Target from $69.99 and is perfect for kids who have just started demanding their own furniture. (What, you didn’t do that when you were a kid? I got through not one but several inflatable chairs courtesy of my long-suffering parents.)

The Bluey Plush Chair features images of Bluey and her little sister Bingo doing fun sibling things and smiling out at the viewer. Bluey and Bingo are the favorite characters of many, many kids, so they definitely won’t pass up an opportunity to have them in their room. (Adults relate more to Bandit and Chili, who are sadly chairless.) The chair also has “Hooray!” written on the front, a reminder to do what Bluey does and embrace every day as it comes.

(ABC/Target)

It’s a very colorful chair and a great anecdote to those awful beige furniture pieces that seem to be all the range in children’s rooms now. It’s made of foam, so it’s very comfortable, and perhaps most importantly of all it’s also very safe. It’s made by Delta, who thoroughly test every one of their new products, and it meets all the safety standards set by the CPSC.

So if your child wants to wake up every day greeted by Bluey and Bingo, this is the chair for them!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy