When Can Fans Expect ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Blue Eye Samurai was a surprise hit on Netflix when it was released in November of 2023. Now, viewers are eager to see season 2 of the animated series.

Recommended Videos

Blue Eye Samurai received very little marketing or fanfare in the days leading up to its release. So when season 1 quietly dropped on Netflix, few expected the series to blow up the way it did. However, it didn’t take long for viewers to take note of this stunningly animated series. The show follows Mizu (Maya Erskine), a half-white, half-Japanese warrior and swordmaster who sets out to get revenge on the men who remained illegally in Japan despite the country closing its borders and entering isolation. Given her female and biracial identity, she is forced to conceal who she is to bring her mission to completion.

Blue Eye Samurai quickly racked up views and high praise for its innovative and breathtaking animation, which elevated its meticulously crafted fight scenes. The show also provides political and historical commentary as it delves into issues like racism and sexism. It received a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and made it onto Netflix’s Global Top Ten list for TV during its debut week. Unsurprisingly, viewers quickly began voicing their desire for more Blue Eye Samurai.

Does Blue Eye Samurai season 2 have a release date?

(Netflix)

Unfortunately, Blue Eye Samurai season 2 does not yet have an official release date. However, season 2 is definitely happening. The show was renewed for season 2 in December, just a few weeks after its premiere. The show was almost guaranteed to receive a renewal, given how many labeled it one of the best-animated releases of 2023. Further proving the necessity of season 2, Blue Eye Samurai took home six Annie Awards in February 2024.

Besides the renewal announcement, there have been very few updates on Blue Eye Samurai season 2. This is to be expected, though, considering that animated series take a long time to make. It took over three years between Netflix greenlighting season 1 to the season premiering on the platform. Viewers should expect at least 2 – 3 years for season 2 to hit the streamer. While the season will not be dropping this year, there’s a chance it could make a 2025 release date, depending on how fast production goes. Most likely, though, we won’t see Mizu’s quest for revenge continue until sometime in 2026.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more