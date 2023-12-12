‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Will Return for More!

If you’re looking to scratch your samurai animation itch, look no further than Netflix’s beautiful Blue Eye Samurai series. It was recently renewed for a second season, so we’ll tell you about Blue Eye Samurai‘s season 2 release window and more.

Spoilers from here!

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for Blue Eye Samurai’s season 2. According to Polygon, the show was recently renewed for a second season on December 11, 2023. The official announcement from Netflix did not come with much more information on this, unfortunately.

Blue Eye Samurai is a French-American adult animated series created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. The plot centers around Mizu, a biracial samurai who embarks on a vengeance quest to hunt down four white guys who defied the Tokugawa shogunate’s order of casting all foreigners out of Japan after closing the borders. The show was released on November 3, 2023, on Netflix. It features voice talents such as George Takei, Maya Erskine, Brenda Song, Kenneth Branagh, and Masi Oka.

Season 1 ends in a fight between Mizu and her target, Abijah Fowler. At the very last moment, Mizu decides to spare this man in a bizarre twist. She spares him because he could potentially have info about her other targets on her list, making it a strategic decision. Season 2 will undoubtedly pick up from here, as Mizu heads to London in search of the other men.

So far, the show has received enormous critical acclaim. It is currently sitting at a 100% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96% audience score. I think what resonates with a lot of people is the show’s unique premise. We rarely see biracial experiences in stories about Japan, which can offer new cultural insights and interesting narratives.

Plus, samurai shows are just cool. 2007’s Afro Samurai also touches on an extremely rare narrative: a Black samurai in feudal Japan, along with a futuristic aesthetic to boot. We need more racially diverse perspectives taking place in Japan to break the tired myth of the country being mono-ethnic.

I’m excited for Blue Eye Samurai season 2, and you should be, too.

