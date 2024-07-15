Daemon Gave Us a New Definition of Mommy Issues on ‘House of the Dragon’

Westeros loves some family issues. If you’re not fighting with your family, you may be having sex with them in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. Episode 5 of House of the Dragon took it one step further when Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) had a sex dream.

Daemon, who is already married to his niece Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), is currently in Harrenhal trying to get families to join Rhaenyra as she fights for the throne. There, he has met Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), and she is all but tormenting Daemon with her magic. This week her torment is in the form of a sex dream featuring his own mother. Yes, fans had to watch as Daemon pleasured his mother. Gotta love Westeros!

As one fan pointed out, this was not a dream that Daemon had on his own but one that Alys put in his head.

Did Daemon nail his mom? No, it was a dream and dreams are not real. And secondly, It's not HIS dream. Alys Rivers, the now confirmed greenseer, knows what happened in his dream. Meaning she put Alyssa there, and knows who she is. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/V2GbczgMz4 — Joe Magician ? (@TheJoeMagician) July 15, 2024

Still, thinking about it for too long does have you yelling “Mommy Issues” at the top of your lungs. He had to sit at a dinner table with a bunch of guys and act like he didn’t just envision his mother in bed with him. I mean, that’s a skill.

daemon at the table pretending like he wasn’t just hallucinating going down on his mom: pic.twitter.com/m5utCgKx9w — wren (@cerseilannister) July 15, 2024

Fans of the series weren’t exactly thrilled with the sequence because while there is a lot of incest in the show, it is decidedly too far to make it about a mother and a son.

I mean, we did have that one kid in Game of Thrones who still loved breast milk, and I thought that that was as weird as Westeros could get.

Wtf Daemon and his mom!!! This Harrenhal arc must end! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xvvlyAt0x0 — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 15, 2024

While it is bad on its own, the part that really gets me is that a bunch of people around him are just trying to eat dinner while he is dreaming about going down on his own mother. That alone is baffling and upsetting to think about.

daemon hallucinating his mom in that context while everyone else is eating duck. you never truly know what’s on a person’s mind pic.twitter.com/sy8jJRxBMK — christine (@ainsleyhcyes) July 15, 2024

Oh Mommy, those are some issues

To be fair to Daemon, who I love: It was not his dream of choice. I am sure if given the chance, he’d rather have a sex dream about his wife/niece. But still, we had to watch as Daemon was going to town on his own mother, and if I think about it for too long, I won’t want to eat ever again.

The franchise is no stranger to sex scenes. It is what made the original series feel so very (derogatory) explicit. Now, House of the Dragon has turned that focus on more of the murder of the Targaryens than their sexual escapades. For the most part, we see them in the aftermath more than the act 90% of the time. Fans did still hope for a Daemon sex scene but … not like this.

Me: *desperately praying for a Daemon s*x scene*



The scene: *Daemon eating out his mom* #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/TPEpTezgp6 — Jordan. ⚔️ ~Ghoulcy On The Brain~ (@ChoiceReznikov) July 15, 2024

Sure, unpacking this sequence tells you a lot about Daemon as a character. He was three years old when she died, and his brother Viserys (Paddy Considine) often told him that he was her favorite. But he didn’t know her. So maybe Alys saw that turmoil in him, saw the pain he felt about losing her, and used it to her advantage.

Still … girl, wild of you to say, “Oh, you miss your mommy? What if you had a sex dream about her?”

