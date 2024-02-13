Skip to main content

BTS ARMY, Get Ready for Your New Favorite K-Drama

By Feb 13th, 2024, 4:31 pm
Noh Jonghyun as Min Ce-in (Min Yoongi) from BTS Begins Youth K-drama

The BTS Extended Universe continues to grow.

Recommended Videos

BTS has a webtoon called Save Me about seven boys whose paths are intertwined. They’ve drifted apart throughout the years and have met tragic fates, but one of them is given a chance to go back in time to save his friends. That concept—along with other BTS songs—is now being adapted into a new television series, titled Begins Youth.

Fans have noticed the parallels between Begins Youth and the ‘Spring Day’ music video of BTS. This isn’t a coincidence, because the K-drama is based on the BTS Universe seen through the group’s music videos.

Trailer

The official trailer for Begins Youth has finally been released. The drama is produced by Hybe Labels, but it won’t have BTS starring in the main roles. The K-drama will star previously unknown actors, but you’ll know who their BTS counterparts are based on the trailer.

Begins Youth‘s cast

CharacterBTS CounterpartActor
Kim HwanKim Seok-Jin (Jin)Seo Ji-hoon
Jeong Ho-suJung Ho-seok (J-Hope)Ahn Ji-ho
Kim Do-geonKim Nam-joon (RM)Seo Young-joo
Park Ha-ruPark Ji-min (Jimin)Kim Yoon-woo
Jung Woo-jinKim Tae-hyung (V)Kim Joo-an
Jeon Jae-haJeon Jung-kook (Jungkook)Jeon Jin-seo
Min Ce-inMin Yoon-gi (Suga)Noh Jong-hyun

Begins Youth was set to premiere in 2021 but had to be postponed. Hybe Labels is yet to announce a new release date for this upcoming BTS K-drama.

(featured image: Hybe Labels)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.