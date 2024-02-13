BTS ARMY, Get Ready for Your New Favorite K-Drama

The BTS Extended Universe continues to grow.

Recommended Videos

BTS has a webtoon called Save Me about seven boys whose paths are intertwined. They’ve drifted apart throughout the years and have met tragic fates, but one of them is given a chance to go back in time to save his friends. That concept—along with other BTS songs—is now being adapted into a new television series, titled Begins Youth.

Fans have noticed the parallels between Begins Youth and the ‘Spring Day’ music video of BTS. This isn’t a coincidence, because the K-drama is based on the BTS Universe seen through the group’s music videos.

Trailer

“Begins Youth Trailer”

‘Stories of 7 Youths Inspired by BTS’ pic.twitter.com/OuuKi3fsEJ — 석 (Seokllis) (@SeoknoJam) February 1, 2024

The official trailer for Begins Youth has finally been released. The drama is produced by Hybe Labels, but it won’t have BTS starring in the main roles. The K-drama will star previously unknown actors, but you’ll know who their BTS counterparts are based on the trailer.

Begins Youth‘s cast

Character BTS Counterpart Actor Kim Hwan Kim Seok-Jin (Jin) Seo Ji-hoon Jeong Ho-su Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope) Ahn Ji-ho Kim Do-geon Kim Nam-joon (RM) Seo Young-joo Park Ha-ru Park Ji-min (Jimin) Kim Yoon-woo Jung Woo-jin Kim Tae-hyung (V) Kim Joo-an Jeon Jae-ha Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook) Jeon Jin-seo Min Ce-in Min Yoon-gi (Suga) Noh Jong-hyun

Begins Youth was set to premiere in 2021 but had to be postponed. Hybe Labels is yet to announce a new release date for this upcoming BTS K-drama.

(featured image: Hybe Labels)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]