Who Is Ser Alfred in ‘House Of The Dragon’?

After a violence-filled episode 4, House of the Dragon took a relatively sober turn in episode 5, dwelling on the losses both the Greens and the Blacks took in The Battle of the Rook’s Rest.

Recommended Videos

A common denominator on both sides during the Targaryen civil war has been the unrest in their respective councils, as advisors on both sides have constantly questioned their leaders. On Rhaenyra’s council, Ser Alfred Broome has made his discontent regarding the aspiring queen’s decisions known quite often.

Ser Alfred belongs to the House Broome, a noble house of the Westerlands that loyally served under King Jaehaerys and then declared their allegiance to Rhaenyra, effectively denouncing Aegon’s claim to the throne. A key moment involving the character in the show is when Ser Alfred suggests that young Jaehaerys’ beheading was done at Rhaenyra’s command, and Princess Rhaenys has to intervene and ask him to maintain silence after he tries to defend his claim.

Portrayed by Jamie Kenna, the character of Ser Alfred has been featured in five episodes of the show so far, all belonging to the second season. In the current events of the show, he has been sent to Harrenhal by Rhaenyra to get an update on Daemon’s progress, who’s been battling his inner demons and the unrest in the castle. While it can’t be said with confidence, this could also be a part of Rhaenyra’s ploy to both get rid of an opposing voice on the council and keep a check on Daemon, effectively killing two birds with one stone.

Ser Alfred Broome gets a mention in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, where it is told he joins the garrison at Dragonstone during the rule of King Jaehaerys. It is also highlighted in the literature that House Broome is one of the key vassals of House Lannister, and it was one of the houses that supported the Faith Militant uprising, leading to their castle getting burned at the hands of Balerion the Black Dread.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy