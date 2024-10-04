This restaurant chain’s storm index might come in handy as hurricane season continues

It’s difficult to imagine Waffle House being good at something other than waffles and uninterrupted 24-hour service, but you’ll be surprised to know they’re good at one other thing, too—something which can arguably be considered more important than the other two factors.

The Waffle House franchise is also known for its key role during natural calamities, offering shelter and food to those affected. Over the years, the restaurant has developed its own “Waffle House Storm Index,” an unofficial index that helps people determine the severity of a hurricane or a storm in an accessible way.

This is how the Waffle House Storm Index works, based on three different tiers:

Green : The restaurant will operate at full capacity, indicating that this Waffle House is located in an area secure from the calamity.

: The restaurant will operate at full capacity, indicating that this Waffle House is located in an area secure from the calamity. Yellow : Waffle House will remain open, but the menu might be limited with an iffy power supply, likely from a generator.

: Waffle House will remain open, but the menu might be limited with an iffy power supply, likely from a generator. Red: The restaurant will be closed, signaling that the area is severely affected.

Most recently, the Waffle House Storm Index was used when Hurricane Helene made landfall, prompting many Waffle House establishments to either close entirely or operate at limited capacity. The last major indication that came from Waffle House was in 2022 when a minimum of 35 outlets remained closed in the state of Florida during Hurricane Ian’s terror.

To the communities who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene, we are here for you.



Here is the current map of our unit status in your area. For address information, please visit: https://t.co/NwrCWskvl3#whindex #hurricanehelene #helene pic.twitter.com/nJ4H9DnLDg — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) October 1, 2024

The term officially came into existence in May 2011, when Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Craig Fugate used it to shed light on Waffle House’s response to natural calamities. This was around the time when the tornado Joplin wreaked havoc in the country, killing approximately 158 people and causing $2.8 billion worth of property damage.

Waffle House has been noted for its superior emergency planning in worst-case scenarios, which includes limited food menus and the prompt formation of “Waffle House jump teams” in the face of a disaster, which can resume operations quickly after it’s safe to do so. Retail chains like Lowe’s, Walmart, and Home Depot have similar practices in place.

