Marjorie Taylor Greene is rightfully flamed for abandoning her state as Hurricane Helene terrorizes Georgia

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled a page straight out of the Ted Cruz playbook and decided to peace out on her constituents who are currently being ravaged by the deadly Hurricane Helene. The internet had words to say.
Smells like a barbecue in here…
Representative Greene decided to jet on over to Alabama in order to attend a football game with Donald Trump as her home state quite literally drowned in floodwaters. Twitter users came out of the woodwork to pour gasoline on the going-down-in-flames reputation of Representative Greene. Just when you thought that public opinion for a politician who claimed that global warming is healthy for humanity and called January 6th attacks on the White House just a “little riot” couldn’t sink any lower, Representative Greene’s reputation continues to plumb the depths.
Evidently Representative Greene seems to value politicians who are “of the people,” unless those people are currently at risk of being submerged by a Category 4 Hurricane. And the annual Ted Cruz award goes to…
Other users came for Representative Greene’s jugular with serious invective, lambasting her decision to “play politics” with Trump instead of supporting the citizens of her own state. “Politics over country” should become her next campaign slogan.
One user was quick to point out the hurricane’s rising death toll. As of October 1st, Hurricane Helene has claimed the lives of over 150 people, as reported by Kentucky Today.
Another user had simple advice for the politician: go home.
Representative Greene drew criticism from members of her own party, Trump fanatic Laura Loomer took shots at the congresswoman over Twitter as well, calling her decision an act of “gross negligence” and saying that Representative Greene was “unfit to serve”.
Published: Oct 2, 2024 12:35 pm