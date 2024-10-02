Marjorie Taylor Greene is rightfully flamed for abandoning her state as Hurricane Helene terrorizes Georgia

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled a page straight out of the Ted Cruz playbook and decided to peace out on her constituents who are currently being ravaged by the deadly Hurricane Helene. The internet had words to say.

Smells like a barbecue in here…

Representative Greene decided to jet on over to Alabama in order to attend a football game with Donald Trump as her home state quite literally drowned in floodwaters. Twitter users came out of the woodwork to pour gasoline on the going-down-in-flames reputation of Representative Greene. Just when you thought that public opinion for a politician who claimed that global warming is healthy for humanity and called January 6th attacks on the White House just a “little riot” couldn’t sink any lower, Representative Greene’s reputation continues to plumb the depths.

After 11 people died in Georgia during the hurricane and while the state is still experiencing flooding, Marjorie Taylor Greene decided to visit Alabama for a football game. https://t.co/8Ux79DVx0W — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) September 29, 2024

Evidently Representative Greene seems to value politicians who are “of the people,” unless those people are currently at risk of being submerged by a Category 4 Hurricane. And the annual Ted Cruz award goes to…

Marjorie Taylor Greene officially gets the Ted “Cancun” Cruz Award for abandoning her state during a crisis.



Way to go, MTG! — Al Cappuccino…☕️?? (@AlCappuccinoIT) September 29, 2024

Other users came for Representative Greene’s jugular with serious invective, lambasting her decision to “play politics” with Trump instead of supporting the citizens of her own state. “Politics over country” should become her next campaign slogan.

When the hurricane hit #Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene was in Alabama to watch a football game.#MTG decided to play politics, instead of being with Georgians.



POLITICS over COUNTRY (again)#MOG8 pic.twitter.com/M6u7u0KLV0 — Michael O'Grady (@mog7546) September 29, 2024

One user was quick to point out the hurricane’s rising death toll. As of October 1st, Hurricane Helene has claimed the lives of over 150 people, as reported by Kentucky Today.

There have been many deaths in Georgia and you’re at a football game? — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) September 29, 2024

Another user had simple advice for the politician: go home.

You should be in your own state helping with the disaster. — GGMac K-Hive, Pro Choice, Pro ??, F*ck Putin (@GG_MacM13420) September 29, 2024

Representative Greene drew criticism from members of her own party, Trump fanatic Laura Loomer took shots at the congresswoman over Twitter as well, calling her decision an act of “gross negligence” and saying that Representative Greene was “unfit to serve”.

