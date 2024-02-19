Picture this: waking up every day to the joy of seeing Trevor Noah’s face! Listening to his one-minute explanations of the inner workings of Hollywood over morning coffee! Wouldn’t life be sweet? And to do it all using Hulu and Hulu alone! The endless ads would be worth it! Finally worth it!

If that sounds like a dream to you, I have joyous news for you, dear friends. The dream can become a reality! The Daily Show is indeed on Hulu! And not only that, the series is also on Philo, fuboTV, Sling, and YouTube TV! Oh happy day! So many options! So many possibilities! One could tune in Hulu over breakfast, Philo at lunch, fuboTV for afternoon tea, Sling for supper, and YouTube TV for a midnight snack!

Note that if you’re hoping to catch up on the entire back catalog of the long-running series, you won’t find that nostalgia-fest on Hulu. The only seasons available on the platform (and most of those other platforms mentioned) are the two most recent ones: season 28, which concluded on January 20, 2024, and season 29, which began with Jon Stewart’s return on February 12, 2024. New episodes air weeknights and are available to watch on Hulu the next day.

Now all that’s left is to decide which host will win my love forevermore? Trevor Noah or Jon Stewart? (Apologies to Craig Kilborn but you didn’t make the cut.) Oh how my heart is torn! Caught between my two great loves! Oh the agony! Oh the ecstasy! I feel like Roxanne in Cyrano de Bergerac attempting to choose between the handsome Christian and the witty Cyrano! But Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah are BOTH witty! And my decision is made ever the more impossible! My heart cannot take this! I shall fling myself from the balcony of my villa and hope that one of them shall catch me before I fall to the gardens below!

(Featured Image: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

