Maomao Makes a Comeback at the Inner Palace in ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Episode 21

Even if we’re sure that Jinshi’s a prince, episode 21 of The Apothecary Diaries suggests that even he has a lot of qualms about his birth. There’s more than meets the eye to Jinshi, and we might find out in the last episodes of season one.

On the other hand, Maomao has recovered after rescuing Jinshi. All it took was a bunch of stitches to her leg. Despite the severity of her injuries, Maomao was able to connect the dots of Suiren’s plot to assassinate Jinshi, but the culprit, Suiren, was nowhere to be found. Maomao believed that Suiren was “resurrected” through the use of a plant to escape.

Episode 21 of The Apothecary Diaries will keep those plot threads going on March 2, 2024, on Crunchyroll. There will only be three more episodes before the first season of the anime concludes.

Maomao was reassigned by Jinshi to care for Lady Gyokuyou at the Inner Palace. Lady Gyokuyo might be expecting another child, and Maomao will have her hands full running errands at the Jade Pavilion. But while there’s still a lot left unresolved in the background, fans are expecting some funny interactions in the coming episode.

According to rumors, one of the Three Princesses of the Verdigris House has been bought out! Lihaku, the officer who Maomao made friends with, is heartbroken over this news. We don’t know what he’s about to do, but he might be found with Maomao in an awkward position.

