Jinshi and Maomao Are Coming Back for Season 2 of ‘The Apothecary Diaries’!

The 2023 Fall Anime Lineup wouldn’t have been complete without The Apothecary Diaries. It’s a comfort mystery anime, and we’re all reluctant to say goodbye to Jinshi and Maomao for now.

Recommended Videos

But don’t worry, they’ll be back soon enough because The Apothecary Diaries have been renewed for a second season. Although no specific release date has been given, Toho Animation Studio announced that the second season of The Apothecary Diaries will be released sometime in 2025.

There have been several mysteries left unanswered for us in the first season, as well as characters whose intentions are still murky. In fact, even Jinshi himself is still a mysterious figure. While we’re almost sure that he’s the son of Lady Ah-Duo and the former Emperor, the anime has left us connecting the dots. Jinshi himself doesn’t seem to know that Lady Ah-Duo is his mother.

But who knows? Maybe Jinshi’s father is someone we’re all least likely to expect. I’m not giving spoilers from the light novels either way.

Jinshi isn’t the only one with family drama. Maomao had to confront Lakan, her father, during the last two episodes of the first season. She may not have forgiven her parents, but Maomao can at least put her past behind her at Fengxian and Lakan’s reunion.

The upcoming season may no longer focus on Maomao’s family but on her life at court and the mysteries yet to be solved. Besides, Maomao is still furious at how Suirei was able to fake her death and get away with all of it. Her whereabouts are unknown for now, but Suirei could be anyone or anywhere with the right disguise.

Aside from court life mysteries and strange characters, there’s one question all The Apothecary Diaries fans are dying to know. Is Maomao ever going to notice how much Jinshi likes her? These two are so hopeless, we couldn’t stand the second-hand embarrassment we’re feeling anymore.

(featured image: Toho Animation/Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]