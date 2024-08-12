Is ‘The 100’ leaving Netflix?

If you want to watch The 100, there are four seasons to stay up for and watch in one go. Why would you wait for Netflix to take it out of their library before you start watching?

We have several post-apocalyptic shows and movies out there. Most of these series are about zombies or plagues. What makes The 100 unique is that it’s about survival after a nuclear war. Some people leave Earth, and others who couldn’t are forced to survive in their war-torn landscape.

There are seven seasons of this show and 100 episodes, but there shouldn’t be any rush for you to lose sleep just to watch all of it. As of the moment, The 100 won’t be leaving Netflix anytime soon. The CW and Netflix don’t have plans to remove the show yet. That should give you time to watch the series in a healthier way.

season 4 of the 100 is a masterpiece. https://t.co/PORzZrb8My pic.twitter.com/OdtkI7ygtT — best of the 100. (@archivesthe100) August 12, 2024

Life after nuclear war

We’ve all thought about the horrors of a nuclear war, but we rarely ever think of what will happen after it’s all said and done. Maybe the Fallout series won’t leave much to our imaginations, but The 100 explores the possibility of life after a nuclear war thoroughly. Most of humanity now lives on The Ark, which consists of twelve space stations. That is, until 97 people are sent to Earth to determine if the planet is habitable again. The plot twist is that not all life on Earth was wiped out after all, and there are many people who still live on the planet.

