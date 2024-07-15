Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2024

If your Netflix queue is full of a lot of unwatched shows and movies, now is a good time to check whatever it is you’ve kept on the shelf for a long time. There are many good documentaries, movies, and shows leaving Netflix after July 2024.
Why subscribe to Netflix if you aren’t getting your money’s worth? Make sure to watch these movies before they’re gone for good!
July 7
War Dogs
What can a massage therapist and his sketchy best friend possibly do to earn $300 million dollars? Win a government contract with the Pentagon to arm US allies in Afghanistan. That sounds easy enough for a couple of 20-somethings, right?
July 14
Abducted in Plain Sight
A true crime documentary about Jan Broberg in Idaho, 1970. She would be kidnapped twice by her pedophile neighbor, Robert Berchtold.
July 15
The Beguiled
A deserter during the Civil War was injured and sought refuge in an all-girls boarding school somewhere in the south. The girls nurse the man back to health until the relationships between them get complicated. If you’re looking for a good dose of feminine rage, Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled has you covered.
July 23
Big Eyes
How many more times are we going to hear about women getting their work stolen from them? It’s infuriating, and it happens a lot. Big Eyes is based on a true story about artist Margaret Keane, whose husband would plagiarize and take credit for her unique paintings.
July 31
American Graffiti
It’s the summer of 1962, and four teenage friends will enjoy one last night out before they all start adulting. The film evokes the aesthetics of the 1960s, but in the end, it’s still a film about four kids who are still figuring life out. American Graffiti will pluck nostalgia from your heartstrings.
Others leaving by the end of July 2024
Anaconda
Enough
Fatal Attraction
Glass
Hulk
King Richard
Knocked Up
Lucy
Moneyball
Public Enemies
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
Role Models
Shrek
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Something’s Gotta Give
The Great Wall
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Theory of Everything
Top Gear
Traffic