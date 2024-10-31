‘Is that really all we want for America?:’ Jimmy Kimmel lays out the ugly truth about Trump for Republicans

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel isn’t exactly known for being apolitical—quite the opposite, in fact, as he has a long and storied history of putting former president Donald Trump on blast on live TV. And ahead of this year’s election day, Kimmel might’ve just delivered his most stirring monologue yet.

It’s hard to believe that some of the most outspoken critics of the US political system are actually stand-up comics; which, to absolutely no one’s surprise, often backfires and ends up ruining their careers and the reputation of their chosen candidate (cough cough, Tony Hinchcliffe). Now that any schmuck can rig up a microphone and start a podcast, it seems like there’s a near-constant flow of the worst takes you’ve ever heard in your life, but a refreshing voice stands tall among the rest: Jimmy Kimmel’s.

While not without his own controversies and past scandals, Kimmel has become someone I appreciate over the years thanks to his no-nonsense stances on issues like the American economy, reproductive rights, and healthcare. The tone of his long-running late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has undoubtedly gotten more serious since Trump’s win in 2016, but he still manages to bring his usual dry humor while digging into relevant social issues—and poking fun at MAGA Republicans along the way.

So, why are they so surprised that Kimmel is once again speaking out against Trump?

Jimmy Kimmel addresses Republicans in scathing 19-minute monologue: ‘Yes, I am biased against Trump’

The October 29 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was essentially a plea to right-leaning voters, during which he urged his viewers to send his message to “a Republican you love and respect” ahead of the November 5 general election. Not only did the host compile a video montage of Trump’s not-so-greatest hits, but he also asked the country an important question: “Is that really all we want for America?

“I saw a shirt the other day. It said, ‘I support Trump because he pisses off the people who piss me off.’ But is that really all we want for America? To piss each other off? I don’t want that.”

“Am I biased against Donald Trump? Yes,” Kimmel explained. “Do I think I have good reasons for being biased against him? Yes. And I’m probably wrong, but I think when you hear some of those reasons, you might agree with me, even just a little bit.”

Kimmel then pointed out Trump’s tendency to lie and peddle conspiracy theories to appeal to alt-right fringe groups, letting his ramblings speak for themselves: “Maybe there’s a little voice in the back your head saying, ‘I might not want this guy driving the bus.’ And if you’re one of those people who think Democrats are controlling the weather or Beyoncé eats baby skin, forget it. This is not going to help at all.”

When touching on Trump’s planned immigration policy (which would see millions of undocumented people being sent to mass deportation camps, in case you needed further proof that he’s a wannabe authoritarian dictator), Kimmel noted that two of Donald Trump’s three wives were immigrants, quipping, “So we only have place for hot immigrants?”

Look, was Kimmel’s monologue riddled with sarcastic jabs and riffs? Absolutely. But really, his attempt to reach the hearts of Republican voters was, all things considered, pretty merciful. Kimmel wrapped up his speech by adding that “Hundreds of prominent Republicans including dozens of members of his own administration” have endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. “You wouldn’t be able,” he concluded. “You have a lot of company.”

Yep, this is the world we’re living in—where comedians sound smarter than actual, government officials. This has got to be the worst timeline.

