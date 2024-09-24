Vice President Kamala Harris performed so well in her first 2024 presidential debate that Trump’s supporters are grasping at straws to discredit her stellar showing, going so far as to come up with conspiracy theories around her jewelry.

Specifically, Trump supporters are falsely claiming that Harris’ earrings were actually a type of wireless earpiece called the Nova H1 Audio Earrings. The allegations that she wore an earpiece and was coached through the debate have been disproven, but Trump’s base isn’t going to let facts get in the way of a good, unhinged conspiracy theory.

Harris’ earrings appear to be Tiffany & Co. Hardwear Double South Sea Pearl Hinged Earrings in gold. The earrings seem to be a staple for the Vice President, as you can see in this DNC video. They don’t actually really look anything like the Nova H1s, which, according to The Verge, were part of an as-of-yet unfulfilled Kickstarter campaign and do not appear to be available to the public.

Still, the earring conspiracy theory has only continued to grow.

A viral ABC whistleblower alleges that Kamala Harris and her camp worked with ABC and that the Vice President had been given the debate questions in advance. Additionally, the whistleblower claims that they recorded conversations in secret, which proves that the Harris campaign insisted on ABC fact-checking Donald Trump.

Nevertheless, the source is unverified. Moreover, the ABC whistleblower that Republicans are tweeting about may not even exist.

The whistleblower “died from a car crash,” debunked

On X, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that “she “news reports” said that the whistleblower was “killed in a car crash.” It took her hours to delete the tweet, which the community notes debunked.

As the whistleblower’s identity is unknown, the claim of them dying in a car crash is immediately odd, reminding readers to be skeptical about claims they see on the internet.

