‘Ted Lasso’ Really Is Working Toward An Ending, It Seems

Will Ted Lasso end with season 3? So far, it’s been hard to pin down the truth. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular coach and co-created the series, has always maintained that the story we are currently watching was planned for a total of three seasons and no more. Whether the show will continue after that has remained a mystery, however.

Bill Lawrence, one of Ted Lasso‘s Executive Producers, told Entertainment Weekly that “The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I’m hopeful there are more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons.” Hannah Waddingham has said that she’d like to see a spin-off with Rebecca, Keeley, and Higgins, as reported by Vanity Fair. And Brendan Hunt, who wrote last week’s magnificent Amsterdam episode, told Entertainment Weekly that they never anticipated how much people would love the show. “We’re kind of in no man’s land here, still being discombobulated by the response and I think that could make hard-hearted old Sudeikis soften up a little bit. I will say that, whatever he decides, I will happily abide.”

Ted Lasso is one of Apple TV+’s biggest hits, and it’s hard to imagine they’d be willing to let go of it so easily. But more and more shows are ending on their own terms nowadays, rather than being stretched out into oblivion.

For most shows, I’d say that’s a good thing. Stories need an ending—it’s what makes them relatable and memorable. But Ted Lasso has brought me so much joy over the last few years, being able to share the show with my family and friends and getting to write about it, too. I’d happily watch Ted Lasso season 4. Maybe even season 5. But now that Ted Lasso season 3 has passed its halfway point, it seems more and more obvious that the show really is working toward an ending, though it’s tough to tell what that ending may be.

In Ted Lasso season 3, episode 7, “The Strings That Bind Us”, two things stood out to me in particular. When Ted explains to Coach Beard why he invited the Crown & Anchor trio to check out their training session, he says “It’s their team. We’re just borrowing it for a little while.” He’s right, of course. No coach stays with one team forever. But this felt like a signal, a reminder to the audience that Ted and Beard’s time at AFC Richmond is destined to come to an end, whether we like it or not.

My mind immediately went into overdrive. What if this means Ted Lasso could continue, but with a different team, or in a different sport altogether? Would it be able to capture the same magic? Would we be able to get over the loss of our favorite family of football-playing himbos? I’m not so sure, honestly, but anything is possible.

Then there was Trent Crimm‘s wonderfully dorky epiphany—his recognition of Ted’s influence over a total of three seasons, throughout which Ted cultivated a culture of trust and friendship which will, undoubtedly, result in the successful execution of Total Football. Trent’s enthusiasm for the “Lasso Way” once again brings home the fact that Ted will soon have imparted all the wisdom he has to the Richmond squad. He’s still no tactical genius, and at a certain point, he’ll have to hit a wall.

Yet here I am, overthinking again, trying to understand why they placed such emphasis on the missing fourth pillar of Total Football. Why did they keep mentioning it, trying to fill in the gap but failing to find the right word? And if they do finally discover the correct word, what will its significance be? Is it an indication that there’s more story to be told in a hypothetical season 4? Truthfully, I have no idea. But it’s fun to speculate.

My only question is, if this is the final season, how will it end? There are a lot of storylines still to contend with, and only approximately five hours in which to do so. Will Keeley and Roy find their way back to each other? Will Colin come out to the team? Will Ted and Nate fix their relationship? Nate’s hair seems to be less overtly gray with each episode, so change is on the horizon.

There are few writers’ rooms I trust more than Ted Lasso‘s; everything that happens on this show seems to matter to the overarching narrative, and I love that. And while not everything in season 3 has worked for me, I still look forward to the show every week, and watch it with a massive smile on my face. If season 3 has to be the end, then so be it. I’ll have enjoyed the ride immensely.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

