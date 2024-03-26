Is Severide Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ for Good?

Taylor Kinny leaving Chicago Fire? Kinney even do that? After so many exits, will there be anyone left to keep the fire burning? And the series just came back! Will it be reduced to ashes after all?

What is Chicago Fire about anyway?

Fires. In Chicago. But not the one big fire. The actual Chicago Fire of 18-whatever. Save that biz for The Gilded Age. These fires are MODERN. Gasoline. Electrical. Hot firefighter-lust related. There are many causes. And the cast of Chicago Fire has to put them out. It’s an ensemble show that focuses on a crew of firefighters who must balance their family lives and their dangerous line of work. A candle burning at both ends, if you will. Candles in the wind. Elton John should write a song about it.

So is Taylor Kinney leaving?

Taylor Kinney plays Kelly Severide, a lieutenant at Firehouse 51 and a mainstay character throughout all twelve seasons of the series. A lot has happened to Severide over the series’ decade-plus-long run. He got married to one of his squad members for one! Congratulations lieutenant! He has also left the series once before.

During the events of season 11, Kinney reportedly had to step away from the show for personal reasons. To explain the absence, Severide left Chicago in order to pursue an arson investigation case. He left again on the same sort of job in an episode of season 12. As of now, Taylor Kinney has not publicly stated whether or not Severide will stay on following season 12. However, discussions with showrunner Andrea Newman hinted that another character could be leaving the series soon. If it’s Kinney, our hearts will burn for him in his absence.

