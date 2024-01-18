After So Many Other Exits, Is Cruz Really Leaving Chicago Fire?

Over the last few seasons of Chicago Fire, many fan-favorite characters have left the station. After a cliffhanger episode, it looks like Joe Cruz might be one of the next ones to leave.

NBC’s Chicago trifecta, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., are filled with on-screen drama. Fans love how the characters endure trauma after trauma only to keep fighting for the good of the city. Chicago Fire, created by Dick Wolf of Law & Order fame, began in 2015. That’s a long time to spend wrapped up in the lives of these characters. So it can feel like a personal loss when one of your favorites exits the series.

Out of all the characters who began on Chicago Fire, only five of them remain, including Joe Cruz. But some events in season 12 make viewers nervous that Joe Cruz, played by Joe Minoso, will also be leaving the station for good.

Is Joe Cruz leaving Chicago Fire?

Being a dramatic series, long-time cast members are always in danger. Killing off certain characters will keep viewers wrapped up emotionally, but it is a gamble. Events in season 12 make it seem like Cruz won’t be exiting from a tragic demise. Instead, it might be tensions between Cruz and Lieutenant Kelly Severide that cause Cruz to leave.

After filling in for Severide, Cruz isn’t happy when Severide comes “back barking orders.” He even went so far as to say during a rant, “It’s time for me to leave 51.” He could have just been releasing some steam or wanting to make a real change in his life.

Although we won’t know for sure until more episodes air, the actor who plays Cruz has made no indications he is moving on from Chicago Fire. Even if he leaves 51 for some more dramatic effect, it doesn’t look like he’s leaving Chicago just yet.

