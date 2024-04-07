Mature Plotlines Are All Good And Fine, but Does ‘Invincible’ Have Spider-Man in It?

Well, folks, we made it. After years to months to weeks to just days of patience, we’ve finally reached the end of Invincible season two, and things have gone from bad to just as bad for poor Mark Grayson.

Indeed, as the threat of the Viltrum Empire looms in the depths of space, Mark is currently contending with the fact that a man died through his violent animus, having beaten Angstrom Levy to a literal pulp after the latter threatened to (and was seemingly about to) do the worst to Debbie and Oliver. All of a sudden, it’s looking like Mark will have a much harder time convincing himself that he’s not like his homicidal father from here on out.

But forget all of that, because there was speculation that Robert Kirkman and company might pull off a collaboration with Spider-Man this season, given the interdimensional possibilities provided by Angstrom Levy, plus some special comics history that saw Invincible previously team up with the web-slinger.

Kirkman denied the rumors, but so would anyone in his position. So, did Spider-Man, by some miracle of the holy comic book council, appear in season two of Invincible?

Is Spider-Man in Invincible?

No, he didn’t, but that didn’t stop the Invincible team from having a bit of fun with the idea.

As Mark is dealing with Angstrom’s frustrating dimensional powers, he winds up in an alternate universe where a different kind of superhero battle is going on: A battle between, ahem, Prof Ock and the wisecracking Agent Spider.

There are, of course, no prizes for guessing who those two characters (the latter of which is pictured above) are meant to be references to, so there’s your answer; Kirkman decided not to try and include Spider-Man in Invincible because Invincible had Spider-Man at home.

And if you thought that was a cheeky move, just wait until you clue into the major DC cameo-but-not-a-cameo in Invincible‘s season two finale, which is now streaming on Prime Video.

