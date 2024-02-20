Is ‘Shameless’ on Netflix? Answered

How do I not know, at all times, the exact location of American’s Sweetheart William H. Macy and his beautifully dysfunctional TV fam? Shame on me. Sometimes I lay awake at night wishing that I was one of Mr. Macy’s children. Oh, to feel his fatherly embrace!

Recommended Videos

Would that I were raised in a sex-positive household like the one that William H. has created for his fam! But alas, I can only pretend—can only imagine that William H. Macy is my dad. And to do that, I need to find the location of Shameless on streaming. So I can pause and loop it in certain places where he talks to I can feel like he’s responding when I ask him for fatherly advice! But is Shameless on Netflix? I must know.

Is Shameless on Netflix?

Yes! My surrogate TV dad and his fam are on Netflix! Shameless is also on Showtime! The series is also able to be rented on Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play. That means that I could buy multiple TVs and blast William H. Macy’s face across all of them using different streaming services all at once! It could be a whole family of William H. Macys! I could have up to 5 TV dads all at once! Oh, the joy! I would never be lonely again! I could have a dad in each room! Or five dads sitting around the dinner table! Why settle for one dad when you could quintuple the amount of dads in your life?

(featured image: Showtime)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]